2022 August 11 12:41

MacGregor receives an order to supply all-electric RoRo equipment to four PCTC vessels

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply RoRo equipment for four RoRo vessels to be built by the Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd for H-Line Shipping, Korea, according to the company's release.

The significant order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter order intake. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the owner starting in Q2 2024 and are expected to be completed in Q2 2025.



The order consists of all-electrically operated RoRo equipment: quarter ramps, side ramps, internal movable ramps, and rampway doors to each of the four vessels. The order also consists of the patented Load Monitoring System, which can boost the load capacity of the ramp and thus provide more flexibility for heavier project cargo. MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design and key components including installation assistance.



MacGregor was selected as the supplier for its well-known brand and market leader position in high-quality solutions for RoRo equipment. In addition, MacGregor’s proven design based on an extensive reference list assured the customer in decision-making.



MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.



MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2021 totaled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people worldwide.