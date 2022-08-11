2022 August 11 11:52

MAN Energy Solutions signs MoU with Stena and Proman

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stena Teknik – Stena’s inhouse R&D division – and Proman – the world’s second largest methanol producer – regarding their mutual cooperation on a project to retrofit MAN 48/60 engines to make them capable of dual-fuel, diesel and methanol operation. Stena and Proman announced their partnership to develop a methanol retrofit and fuel-supply solution last year.



Under the terms of the agreement, the project will start with an initial feasibility study, defining the scope and limits of the project, the division of work and respective responsibilities. The primary aim of this is to investigate methanol combustion according to the Otto combustion principle with MeOH port fuel injection due to the inherent advantages for legacy installations. Developments on MeOH direct injection technology for newbuilds and the potential for later retrofits may also be considered here.

Upon successful completion of the feasibility study, the second phase would involve the retrofit of the engine(s), commissioning and field testing. The third and final phase would then involve the completion of field testing, and engine handover for commercial operation.