2022 August 11 11:17

Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for the Trell & Trine development

Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable contract from Aker BP to provide the subsea production system for the Trell & Trine field development, located in the Alvheim area of the North Sea. The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Alvheim FPSO, using existing facilities and infrastructure, according to the company's release.

Aker Solutions will deliver a subsea production system including three horizontal subsea trees, two manifolds, control systems, close to 30 kilometers of subsea umbilicals, as well as associated equipment and installation work. The work will start immediately with final deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.



The contract will be booked as order intake in the third quarter of 2022 in the Subsea segment.



