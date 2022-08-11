2022 August 11 11:04

Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to EUR 17 billion in first half year of 2022

Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the first half of 2022 with an EBITDA of USD 10.9 billion (EUR 10 billion). The EBIT rose to USD 9.9 billion (EUR 9.1 billion), and the Group profit climbed to USD 9.5 billion (EUR 8.7 billion), according to the Hamburg Port's release.



Revenues increased in the first half year of 2022 to USD 18.6 billion (EUR 17 billion). This can mainly be attributed to a much higher average freight rate of 2,855 USD/ TEU (H1 2021: 1,612 USD/ TEU) and a stronger US dollar.

Global supply chains remain under significant pressure due to persistent capacity bottlenecks in ports and congested hinterland infrastructures, which together is resulting in longer turnaround times for ships and containers. Overall, transport volumes in the first half of 2022 were on a par with the prior-year level, at approximately 6 million TEU. The result was impacted by significantly higher expenses for container handling and charter ships as well as by a 67 per cent increase in the average bunker consumption price, to USD 703 per tonne (H1 2021: USD 421 per tonne).

Based on the current business performance, the second half year is also likely to exceed previous expectations. In view of these circumstances, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG raised its earnings forecast for the current financial year on 28 July. For the 2022 financial year, an EBITDA in the range of USD 19.5 to 21.5 billion (EUR 18.2 to 20.1 billion) and an EBIT in the range of USD 17.5 to 19.5 billion (EUR 16.3 to 18.2 billion) are expected. However, this forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty given the situation in Ukraine, the ongoing disruptions in the supply chains, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



With a fleet of 253 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has 14,300 employees and more than 400 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.0 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 126 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.



