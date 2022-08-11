2022 August 11 09:40

Rosatom exercised option to purchase share in Delo Group and increased its stake to 49%

Rosatom, in accordance with a previously reached arrangements, exercised an option to increase the volume of its participation in Delo Group (the largest container operator in Russia), according to the group’s press release.

After the transaction was completed, the following distribution of Delo Management Company shares (the parent company of the Group), is established: Chairman of the Board of Directors Sergey Shishkarev - 51%, JSC Atomenergoprom - 49%.

The Delo Group aims to use proceeds from the deal to implement a range of investment projects and reduce the debt burden.

The implementation of the option is aimed at further realization of ROSATOM's strategy for the expanding of new business areas and increasing presence in the logistics segment as one of the priority development directions in the non-nuclear segment. The option is also a sign that the Delo Group's business model is effective.

Since ROSATOM became a shareholder of the Group in 2019, the successful integration of companies in the logistics sector continues, considering the best corporate practices. The Group's operating companies have been successfully implementing multimodal cargo transportation to NPP facilities under construction all over the world for more than two years.

ROSATOM State Corporation through increasing its business presence in the logistics industry implements several projects of national importance, including the development of container and other transshipment types along the Northern Sea Transport Corridor, increasing the efficiency of its own project logistics, and introducing innovative transport solutions both in the field of digital technology and new materials.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov–Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

Celebrating 30 years since its foundation in 2023, the Group provides a full range of multimodal logistics services, delivering goods around the world. Delo Group is one of the most technologically advanced and dynamically developing business structures in the logistics sector with experience in effective management of a container fleet for more than 300 thousand routes in Russia and abroad.

The stevedoring business of the Group includes DeloPorts and the leading operator of container terminals Global Ports. The transport and logistics direction consists of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and TransContainer, an intermodal container operator with the largest fleet of containers and fitting platforms on the entire railway network of the 1520 standard.

The Group's assets in the stevedoring, container and railway segments of the transport services market are based on 9 sea container terminals, a grain terminal, and 48 container railway terminals throughout Russia. The total annual capacity of containers at the Group's terminals is 6 million TEUs. 9 thousand employees work in all assets of the Group.

The State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) is a multi–profile holding that combines assets in the energy, mechanical engineering, and construction sectors. Its strategy is to develop low-carbon generation, including wind power. ROSATOM is a national leader in electricity generation (about 20% of total output) and ranks first in the world in terms of the largest portfolio of orders for the construction of nuclear power plants: 35 power units in 12 countries are at various stages of implementation. ROSATOM is the only company in the world that has competencies in the entire technological chain of the nuclear fuel cycle, from the extraction of natural uranium to the final stage of the life cycle of nuclear facilities. Its activities also include the production of innovative nuclear and non-nuclear products, scientific research, the development of the Northern Sea Route and environmental projects, including the creation of ecotechnoparks and a state system for the management of hazardous industrial waste. ROSATOM unites more than 350 enterprises and organizations with more than 290 thousand employees. human. Since October 2020, ROSATOM has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact), the largest UN international initiative for business in the field of corporate social responsibility and sustainable development.