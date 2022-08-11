2022 August 11 09:18

Crude oil futures decrease on surge of US reserves

Oil prices fell by 0.09%-0.16%

On 10 August 2022, 09:03 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.09% lower at $97.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery fell by 0.16% to $91.78 a barrel.

Global oil prices are decreasing this morning as U.S. oil reserves reach a record-high level this year. The country’s commercial crude oil inventories excluding strategic reserves rose by 5.5 million barrels in the week to August 5 to 432 million barrels.