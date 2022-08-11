  • Home
  • 2022 August 11 09:18

    Crude oil futures decrease on surge of US reserves

    Oil prices fell by 0.09%-0.16%

    On 10 August 2022, 09:03 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.09% lower at $97.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery fell by 0.16% to $91.78 a barrel.

    Global oil prices are decreasing this morning as U.S. oil reserves reach a record-high level this year. The country’s commercial crude oil inventories excluding strategic reserves rose by 5.5 million barrels in the week to August 5 to 432 million barrels.

2022 August 11

13:33 Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput came to Murmansk from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
13:15 Dozens missing after migrant boat sinks off Karpathos, Greece - The Associated Press
13:02 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 32, 2022
12:41 MacGregor receives an order to supply all-electric RoRo equipment to four PCTC vessels
12:12 Milaha reports a 46% increase in net profit for H1 2022
11:52 MAN Energy Solutions signs MoU with Stena and Proman
11:17 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for the Trell & Trine development
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to EUR 17 billion in first half year of 2022
10:40 Equinor’s new floating production vessel Johan Castberg catches fire
10:33 EU ban on Russian coal imports comes into force - Deutsche Welle
10:01 Gubkin University supports 6th LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Industry Partner
09:41 QatarEnergy awards McDermott FEED contract for the North Field South Offshore Pipelines Project
09:40 Rosatom exercised option to purchase share in Delo Group and increased its stake to 49%
08:59 MABUX: Uptrend to continue in Global bunker market on August 11

2022 August 10

18:37 Awilco LNG ASA enters a new time charter contract for the WilForce with an oil major
18:07 BHP, Pan Pacific Copper and Norsepower partner to harness the power of wind-assisted propulsion
17:55 Water area of Ust-Luga port’s southern district put into operation
17:46 Drydocks World-Dubai signs strategic partnership with Silverstream Technologies
17:26 US antitrust Commission seeks feedback on performance of exemption for liner shipping consortia
17:19 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 7M’2022 fell by 7% YoY to 291 million tonnes
16:52 STC INSISO secures six-figure contract extension with Peel Ports
16:40 The three major Korean shipbuilders account for 55% of global ship orders in July - BusinessKorea
16:17 “K” Line enters into long-term time charter with QatarEnergy for seven newbuilding LNG vessels
15:46 Crowley partners with EcoVadis
15:35 Port of Liepaja throughput in 7M’2022 rose by 16.8% Y-o-Y to 4.43 million tonnes
15:03 HHLA posts results for H1 2022
14:33 MOL signs deal to build 2nd bulk carrier equipped with 'Wind Challenger' hard sail system
14:02 Sea-Intelligence ApS analysed the container handling statistics for the major North America West Coast ports
13:32 Global Ports Holding continues to grow with 3 ports in the Canary Islands
13:21 Comprehensive ship repair modernization plan to be developed for Kamchatka
13:15 Brittany Ferries' Salamanca passenger ferry uses Wartsila's SPECS camera system for more efficient and safer operations
12:40 Pacific International Lines returns to WinGD for second XDF2.0 engine order
12:11 ScottishPower explores green hydrogen at Port of Felixstowe to help decarbonise the UK's busiest port
12:11 Port Houston total tonnage up 24% in H1 2022
11:29 The joint-venture companies conclude long-term time-charter with QatarEnergy for seven new LNG carriers
11:24 Freight and passenger ferry between Far East ports to be put into service in 2023
11:02 ÈTA Shipping and Western Baltic Engineering start the joint engineering of project ÈTA 6700
10:35 Port of Long Beach container volumes up 0.13% to 785,843TEU in July 2022
09:59 LNGNews supports 6th LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Information Partner
09:27 Crude oil futures decrease on chance of Iran supply boost
09:03 MABUX: Global bunker to change irregular on August 10 with no firm trend

2022 August 9

18:26 Solstad announces contract extension for PSV Normand Searcher
18:06 “K” Line selected as a Constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index
17:36 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 2.5% in July
17:16 Port of Ipswich retains its place as the number one export port for agricultural products for 17 years in a row
17:09 LNG retrofits will rate higher under CII than HFO/scrubber or VLSFO alternatives - SEA-LNG
16:58 Nefteflot delivers first two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 for IWW basins
16:41 MOL marks consecutive listings on FTSE4 Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index
16:39 MarineMax to acquire IGY Marinas
16:04 Maersk announces new cold chain facility in South Carolina
15:50 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 7M’2022 rose by 40% YoY to 181 thousand tonnes
15:24 Georgia Ports Authority container volumes up 18 percent to 530,800 TEU in July 2022
15:04 MSC posts India's heavy-lift cargo record with 140-ton transformer
14:33 ONE launches Marine Safety and Quality Campaign 2022
14:13 ICTSI launches suite of digital services with new app
13:41 POT presents optimization model for oil terminal logistics
13:22 AtoB@C Shipping announces keel laying for the second hybrid vessel
13:02 Evergreen Marine obtains double certification for its greenhouse gas emission inventory
12:36 NYK сoncludes сontract for modification of LNG-fueled tugboat to ammonia-fuel specifications