  • 2022 August 10 17:55

    Water area of Ust-Luga port’s southern district put into operation

    Budget investments into the project implementation exceeded RUB 2 billion

    Water area of Ust-Luga port’s southern district put into operation by the decision of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) dated 29.07.2022 (No 47-RU47507308-ЗД-39/56-2022), Rosmorrechflot says on its website.

    The construction financed by the federal budget was conducted between September 2008 and December 2019. Total budget investments into the project implementation exceeded RUB 2 billion. Four sections with a total area of 73.9 hectares were created in the water area of the port’s southern district.

    The project implementation ensured safe navigation of ships approaching the terminals of Ust-Luga port’s southern district, says the statement.

