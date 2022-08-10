2022 August 10 18:37

Awilco LNG ASA enters a new time charter contract for the WilForce with an oil major

Awilco LNG ASA has entered a new time charter contract for the WilForce with an oil major for a firm duration of about six months, according to the company's release.

The contract is estimated to contribute with an EBITDA of about USD 17 million over the charter period. As was reported on June 10, 2022 the Company has also fixed a 3 + 2 year contract commencing in December, which will be covered by the WilPride trading in the spot market until delivery.

The Freeport LNG terminal in USA suffered an explosion on June 8, 2022 which caused a temporary closure of the terminal until repairs and route cause analysis has been completed and approved. With 20% of US exports suddenly being closed the spot market for LNG carriers has been very challenging as activity and rates have come down.