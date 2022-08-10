2022 August 10 17:46

Drydocks World-Dubai signs strategic partnership with Silverstream Technologies

Drydocks World-Dubai announced the signing of a strategic agreement with maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of market-leading air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year, according to the company's release.

Drydocks World-Dubai, a subsidiary of DP World, is the largest centre in the Middle East for ship repair, conversion, new builds, rigs and MRO projects, with a particular focus on renewables and energy efficiency projects.

Air lubrication is an approved technology under the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for newbuilds, as well as the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements, which come into effect in 2023. The agreement with Silverstream will see Drydocks World-Dubai become an approved installation provider of Silverstream’s technology on a wide variety of retrofit projects which will support owners in meeting pressing efficiency regulations.

The partners will work together to promote the Silverstream® System, while closely sharing knowledge on both the technical and commercial aspects of its installation procedures. The partnership marks another step in Silverstream’s global expansion, collaborating with the very best yards and supply chain partners around the world to utilise their local relationships and expertise.



