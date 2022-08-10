2022 August 10 16:52

STC INSISO secures six-figure contract extension with Peel Ports

Aberdeen-headquartered problem-solving company, STC INSISO, has announced an extension to its contract with one of the largest port groups in the UK, Peel Ports. The extension follows the successful completion of the original scope of work which included health and safety health checks of all of Peel Ports’ container terminals in the UK.



The contract extension, bringing the overall value to £200k, will see the scope of work expanded to include health checks of all of Peel Ports’ non-container ports within the UK.



The Health Checks include a thorough review of Peel Ports’ approach to health and safety at each of their ports, centring around in-depth interviews with personnel across all levels of the business. It’s estimated that more than 350 interviews will have been conducted once the project is completed.



In addition, the team at STC INSISO will also review key policies to ensure they align with the work being carried out, and physically observe and assess the activity at the individual ports.



Peel Ports are the leading health and safety performer in the UK port sector, built on the firm foundations of their EHS 365 improvement programme and an aspiration to be even better. Looking externally and benchmarking against the very best is a deliberate strategy in their pursuit of this aspiration.



Peel Ports have already begun implementing the recommendations from the health checks conducted by STC INSISO across the container terminals, which include rolling out a 2-day modular training programme for H&S leadership, and supervisory competency development to 100 of the team based at the Liverpool port.





