2022 August 10 16:17

“K” Line enters into long-term time charter with QatarEnergy for seven newbuilding LNG vessels

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) has announced the execution of seven long- term time charter contracts through joint venture companies with QatarEnergy, according to the company's release.

The joint venture companies have concurrently executed Shipbuilding contracts for 174,000m3 LNG carriers with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. QatarEnergy is one of the world’s largest LNG producers and will allocate the newbuilding vessels to transport LNG around the world.

The newbuilding vessels will be equipped with X-DF 2.1 iCER and Air Lubrication System which will contribute to reduction of GHG emissions and realize the ease of environmental impact by lower fuel consumption in operation. Since the delivery of “Bishu Maru” in 1983 as the first Japanese LNG carrier, “K” Line has been establishing expertise on LNG transportation and developing its worldwide network for nearly 40 years.

“K” LINE and QatarEnergy have had long-term relationship through several existing projects. The new contracts have been executed as a successful result of supervision of vessel’s construction with abundant experience, the high-quality ship management, and the highest level of safe and commercially optimized operation.