2022 August 10 15:46

Crowley partners with EcoVadis

Crowley has chosen international business sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis to assess its value chain for its suppliers’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts, according to the company's release. A global provider of supply chain solutions, Crowley is the first U.S.-based company in maritime and logistics to partner with EcoVadis on its value chain solutions.

Leveraging EcoVadis’ unparalleled technology capabilities, Crowley and its supplier-contractor base will be able to receive assessments of their current sustainability levels and strategic guidance how to set, improve and reach ESG goals.

Crowley has committed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through a science-based approach, and detailed the company’s strategy and established a transparent reference point to measure progress toward its ESG goals in its inaugural sustainability report in June.

Crowley’s priorities include: adopting low- to zero-carbon fuels and supporting new energy development; increasing talent diversity, growth and retention; and supporting people and communities. The partnership with EcoVadis follows Crowley’s successful use of Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud technology, with PwC, to measure and analyze emissions across its full value chain.

As part of its sustainability commitment, Crowley has elevated its commitments to diversity and equity in business through targets for 2030 to ensure 37% of suppliers are diverse and 27% of purchases come from small businesses.



With EcoVadis’ capabilities, Crowley will be able to identify both high-performing and early adopters of ESG and bring more visibility to the sustainability results of its suppliers to help guide procurement choices. EcoVadis uses indicators across 21 sustainable criteria based on four themes: environment, labor and human risks, ethics and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis follows international sustainability standards such as the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.



