2022 August 10 15:35

Port of Liepaja throughput in 7M’2022 rose by 16.8% Y-o-Y to 4.43 million tonnes

Handling of grain rose by 38% to 1.85 million tonnes

In January-July 2022, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia rose by 16.8%, year-on-year, to 4.43 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 38% to 1.85 million tonnes, handling of anthracite totaled 28.1 thousand tonnes (down 2.4%), handling of building materials rose by 6% to 441 thousand tonnes, handling of oil products dropped by 29.9% to 190.5 thousand tonnes. Handling of general cargo rose by 31.5% to 1.3 million tonnes.

In the reported period, the port serviced 51,822 passengers, up 136%.

The number of calls rose by 2% to 957.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belarus. In 2021, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.06 million tonnes.