2022 August 10 13:21

Comprehensive ship repair modernization plan to be developed for Kamchatka

Image source: Kamchatka Territory Government

Aide to RF President Maxim Oreshkin has ordered to develop a comprehensive plan for modernization of ship repair in the Kamchatka Territory. The order was given after the meeting dedicated to creation of a ship repair cluster in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and prospects of shipbuilding and ship repair industry in the region. The task is assigned to RF Transport Ministry, Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Economic Development, according to the Kamchatka Territory Government.

As of today, ship repair services in the Kamchatka Territory currently total RUB 3 billion. The number of employees in the industries exceeds 1,500. 34 companies in the region are certified for ship repair works by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. The operating companies own 6 docks with lifting capacity ranging between 800 and 25,000 tonnes. Apart from servicing the fleet, construction of small ships is in high demand in Kamchatka. All small-size ships and half of average-size ships can be repaired in the Kamchatka Territory today. No repair of large ships is available. They go for repairs to Primorye, China and Korea.

“Today we are seeing practical implementation of plans on the development of the Northern Sea Route which will let build up navigation several times, probably ten times, over a decade. That means that we should be ready to for the growing demand for ship repair and our initiatives are focused on that,” said Vladimir Solodov, Kamchatka Territory Governor.

On 2 August 2022, RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035. The plan includes over 150 activities including 16 port infrastructure facilities. Total financing nears RUB 1.8 trillion.



Relevant issues will be discussed at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference which is to be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group. More about the event >>>>

