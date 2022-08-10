2022 August 10 14:33

MOL signs deal to build 2nd bulk carrier equipped with 'Wind Challenger' hard sail system

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced its intent to equip a second bulk carrier with the "Wind Challenger" hard sail system, which harnesses the power of wind to propel the vessel, according to the company's release. MOL Group company MOL Drybulk Ltd. will operate the vessel, which will transport wood pellets for Enviva Inc. (Enviva), the world's leading producer of sustainable wood bioenergy, and has signed a construction contract for the new ship with Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The vessel, slated for delivery in 2024, will be the second Wind Challenger-equipped vessel in the MOL Group fleet, following one scheduled to enter services in October of this year.

MOL group is also examining the feasibility of adopting "Rotor Sails" an auxiliary wind propulsion system developed by Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd, of the U.K. Combined use of both the Wind Challenger and Rotor Sails is expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by an average of 20%.



The Wind Challenger is a telescoping hard sail that converts wind energy to propulsive force. Installation of one Wind Challenger sail on merchant ships has the potential to significantly reduce fuel consumption, which in turn reduces GHG emissions by about 5-8%. A bulk carrier for Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc., the first vessel equipped with the Wind Challenger, is slated to be delivered in October 2022.

Enviva is the world's largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source that is produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation fuels.



The Rotor Sail produces propulsive force as the wind generates differential pressure around the slewing rotor while the vessel is underway. Because this thrust occurs at right angles against wind direction, winds from directions other than fore and aft can be always used for thrust, by changing the rotating direction of the rotor.



