2022 August 10 14:02

In the second article of issue 576 of the Sunday Spotlight, Sea-Intelligence ApS analysed the container handling statistics for the major North America West Coast ports (Los Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland, Prince Rupert, Vancouver, and Seattle/Tacoma) to see the volume growth in 2022-Q2.

On a Y/Y basis, North America West Coast laden inbound volumes contracted heavily in the second half of 2021, but the annualised growth over 2019 shows that this is more an artefact of strong 2020-2H growth. There has been continued growth since July 2020, although it has slowed from the highs of 20% in 2020-2H, to mostly in the 0-5% range through second-half 2021.

In 2022, the Y/Y change has been negative in 4 out of the 6 months, although the June 2022 growth was 4.0%. On an annualised basis however, the growth rate has largely been under 6% since the second half of 2021, although there was a sharp increase to 14.2% in March 2022. In the last few months however, the annualised growth rate has slightly level-shifted upwards slightly to 4%-8%, although the overall trend in 2022-Q2 has been downwards.

Another point of note is that carriers are continuing to prioritise empty container exports out of North America West Coast. However, with demand growth slowing down, carriers might be looking at a lower utilization on the head-haul, and Sea-Intelligence might start to see an increase in laden exports out of North America West Coast. The laden to empty container export ratio, which is at 0.5 right now (favour empty exports), will then also start to increase.