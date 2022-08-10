2022 August 10 12:40

Pacific International Lines returns to WinGD for second XDF2.0 engine order

Singapore-based container operator Pacific International Lines has announced an order for four 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessels powered by the first 82-cm bore WinGD engines to use the Swiss engine designer’s X-DF2.0 technology. The ammonia-ready vessels will be built at privately-owned Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, according to the company's release.

The order follows a similar contract for four X92DF2.0 engines for a series of 14,000 TEU vessels earlier in the year. The 92-cm bore versions are already well established in the ultra-large container ship sector, and the debut reference for X82DF2.0 bridges a gap between smaller bore engines already ordered for applications in other merchant sectors.



X-DF2.0 engines build on the reliability and emissions performance of the long-established X-DF platform, which has gathered more than one and a half million running hours since its market introduction in 2015. The platform offers a simpler installation than gas fuel systems centered around high-pressure engines, translating to lower capex and maintenance as well as reduced power demand from auxiliary engines.

Using intelligent control by exhaust recirculation (iCER), X-DF2.0 engines offer improved combustion control. As well as allowing for optimal fuel consumption and minimal pilot fuel injection across the full engine load, this brings several emissions advantages. Operators can achieve Tier III NOx compliance in diesel or gas mode, a crucial factor as port requirements and NOx Emission Control Areas spread globally. X-DF2.0 engines also offer greatly reduced methane slip and overall emissions and fuel reductions – cutting overall greenhouse gas emission by 8% in gas mode and 6% in diesel mode.

WinGD now has 80 X-DF2.0 engines on order, highlighting strong ship owner interest in the next generation of the maritime market’s most mature low-pressure two-stroke technology for gas fuel.

The vessels will be delivered in 2025.