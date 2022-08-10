  • Home
  • News
  • Port Houston total tonnage up 24% in H1 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 10 12:11

    Port Houston total tonnage up 24% in H1 2022

    Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther provided a mid-year cargo report to the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority during its regular monthly meeting on August 2, according to the company's release.

    “We’re at the halfway point of 2022, and Port Houston business is strong across the board,” he said. “Total tonnage across all the public facilities is up 24% year-to-date.”

    The general cargo tonnage through June was double last year’s volume. “Import steel is at levels we haven’t seen in nearly a decade,” he said, as the public general cargo facilities recorded 2.7 million tons through June.

    Port Houston’s public container terminals additionally handled 1.9 million twenty-foot-equivalent units through June, an increase of 18%.

    During the meeting the Port Commission authorized more than $150 million in awards towards improvements in infrastructure and operation of the Houston Ship Channel and Port Houston.

    The commission approved a $40 million contract for purchasing three dockside electric ship-to- shore (STS) container cranes for Bayport Terminal. Executive staff noted this investment would permit Bayport Terminal to handle 15,000 TEU ships, aligning with Port Houston’s investment in the Houston Ship Channel Expansion Program - Project 11, aimed to accommodate larger vessels calling the region. The Port Commission also approved a $65 million purchase of 26 new hybrid-electric rubber- tired-gantry (RTG) yard cranes.

    Adding to the 116 RTG fleet at the two terminals, these new cranes aim to reduce emissions by 70%. Port Houston’s investments in electric and hybrid terminal equipment also align with its goal of working towards net carbon neutrality by 2050.

    Another agenda highlight was more than $31 million invested in Barbours Cut Terminal for the reconstruction of Container Yards 4 North and 5 North, totaling 87 acres. Finally, the meeting marked the first anniversary of the launch of Port Houston’s Business Equity Division.

    The work of the division in supporting one of Port Houston’s primary strategic goals has included leading a heightened focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, implementing the organization’s Minority/Woman-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, and carrying out enhanced Small Business Development activities. The next regular Port Commission meeting is on September 27.

    The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the US’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Houston  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 10

18:37 Awilco LNG ASA enters a new time charter contract for the WilForce with an oil major
18:07 BHP, Pan Pacific Copper and Norsepower partner to harness the power of wind-assisted propulsion
17:55 Water area of Ust-Luga port’s southern district put into operation
17:46 Drydocks World-Dubai signs strategic partnership with Silverstream Technologies
17:26 US antitrust Commission seeks feedback on performance of exemption for liner shipping consortia
17:19 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 7M’2022 fell by 7% YoY to 291 million tonnes
16:52 STC INSISO secures six-figure contract extension with Peel Ports
16:40 The three major Korean shipbuilders account for 55% of global ship orders in July - BusinessKorea
16:17 “K” Line enters into long-term time charter with QatarEnergy for seven newbuilding LNG vessels
15:46 Crowley partners with EcoVadis
15:35 Port of Liepaja throughput in 7M’2022 rose by 16.8% Y-o-Y to 4.43 million tonnes
15:03 HHLA posts results for H1 2022
14:33 MOL signs deal to build 2nd bulk carrier equipped with 'Wind Challenger' hard sail system
14:02 Sea-Intelligence ApS analysed the container handling statistics for the major North America West Coast ports
13:32 Global Ports Holding continues to grow with 3 ports in the Canary Islands
13:21 Comprehensive ship repair modernization plan to be developed for Kamchatka
13:15 Brittany Ferries' Salamanca passenger ferry uses Wartsila's SPECS camera system for more efficient and safer operations
12:40 Pacific International Lines returns to WinGD for second XDF2.0 engine order
12:11 ScottishPower explores green hydrogen at Port of Felixstowe to help decarbonise the UK's busiest port
12:11 Port Houston total tonnage up 24% in H1 2022
11:29 The joint-venture companies conclude long-term time-charter with QatarEnergy for seven new LNG carriers
11:24 Freight and passenger ferry between Far East ports to be put into service in 2023
11:02 ÈTA Shipping and Western Baltic Engineering start the joint engineering of project ÈTA 6700
10:35 Port of Long Beach container volumes up 0.13% to 785,843TEU in July 2022
09:59 LNGNews supports 6th LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Information Partner
09:27 Crude oil futures decrease on chance of Iran supply boost
09:03 MABUX: Global bunker to change irregular on August 10 with no firm trend

2022 August 9

18:26 Solstad announces contract extension for PSV Normand Searcher
18:06 “K” Line selected as a Constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index
17:36 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 2.5% in July
17:16 Port of Ipswich retains its place as the number one export port for agricultural products for 17 years in a row
17:09 LNG retrofits will rate higher under CII than HFO/scrubber or VLSFO alternatives - SEA-LNG
16:58 Nefteflot delivers first two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 for IWW basins
16:41 MOL marks consecutive listings on FTSE4 Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index
16:39 MarineMax to acquire IGY Marinas
16:04 Maersk announces new cold chain facility in South Carolina
15:50 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 7M’2022 rose by 40% YoY to 181 thousand tonnes
15:24 Georgia Ports Authority container volumes up 18 percent to 530,800 TEU in July 2022
15:04 MSC posts India's heavy-lift cargo record with 140-ton transformer
14:33 ONE launches Marine Safety and Quality Campaign 2022
14:13 ICTSI launches suite of digital services with new app
13:41 POT presents optimization model for oil terminal logistics
13:22 AtoB@C Shipping announces keel laying for the second hybrid vessel
13:02 Evergreen Marine obtains double certification for its greenhouse gas emission inventory
12:36 NYK сoncludes сontract for modification of LNG-fueled tugboat to ammonia-fuel specifications
12:15 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 7M’2022 rose by 4.6% YoY
11:52 The Australian Maritime Safety Authority releases its Port State Control Annual Report for 2021
11:23 Nonius Engineering succeeds in phasing out of imported equipment in dredging segment
11:04 Incat Crowther announces the successful entry into service of Incat Crowther 30 Indomal Empire
10:41 Rechvodput counts on having 115 industrial ships built for inland water ways by 2030
10:36 New Zealand's South Port contracted Heron to remove fractured rock in the port entrance channel
10:00 Hydrogen engineering center with test field to be established on Sakhalin
09:59 Japan to provide a loan of $306 million to Cambodia for the expansion of a new container terminal at the Sihanoukville Port
09:38 Oil prices climb on global economic recovery
09:19 Russian customs’ payments to RF budget totaled RUB 3.8 trillion in 7M’22, up 9.2% YoY
08:49 MABUX: Global bunker market to stay in standby position with no firm trend on Aug 09

2022 August 8

18:37 Seaway 7 signs Letter of Award to commence early works on Moray West inter-array cables
18:01 Acceptance testing for all three Baltic Pipe compressor stations in Poland is now complete
17:53 First ship with agricultural products from Ukraine arrives at the port of destination
17:36 International Marine Contractors Association issues burial at depth measurement guidance