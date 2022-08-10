2022 August 10 11:29

The joint-venture companies conclude long-term time-charter with QatarEnergy for seven new LNG carriers

NYK has announced that the joint-venture companies that NYK is a part of have signed a long-term time-charter contract with QatarEnergy, the state energy company of Qatar, for seven liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The joint-venture companies have also executed shipbuilding contracts for the seven 174,000 m3 LNG carriers with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., according to NYK's release.

QatarEnergy is one of the world’s largest LNG producers. These seven new vessels will transport LNG to countries around the world.

Over the past 39 years since the delivery of the LNG carrier Echigo Maru in 1983, NYK has continued to enhance its LNG safety/expertise and worldwide LNG transport network. The skills that NYK has acquired in safe and optimized navigation, the construction of LNG carriers, and high-level ship-management quality have earned high regard from QatarEnergy, leading to the successful conclusion of this contract. NYK and QatarEnergy have had a long-term relationship with several existing projects and the relationship will be further extended through this contract.

These seven vessels will be equipped with an X-DF 2.1 iCER and air lubrication system, both of which will contribute to a reduction of GHG emissions and an improved environmental impact.



