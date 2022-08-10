2022 August 10 11:24

Freight and passenger ferry between Far East ports to be put into service in 2023

The state contract price increased from RUB 3.1 billion to almost RUB 3.8 billion

Freight and passenger ferry intended for operation between the port of the Far East Federal District is to be put into service in 2023. To complete the construction project, RF Government allowed the increase of the state contract price increased from RUB 3.1 billion to almost RUB 3.8 billion, according to statement published on the official website of RF Government.

The ship will operate between the ports of Kamchatka, Sakhalin, the Magadan Region, the Primorsky Territory and the Kuril Islands which are currently linked only by air routes. The ferry will be able to carry about 150 passengers as well as cars, buses and containers.

The ferry is to launched in October 2022 with the beginning of the sea trials scheduled for late February 2023. The delivery to the customer is to take place in July 2023.

As of today, five ferries for the Far East are under construction including ships of Project CNF11CPD (for Vanino-Kholmsk), CNF22 (for Kamchatka), PV24 and PV22 (for the Kuril Islands and local lines).