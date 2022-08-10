2022 August 10 12:11

ScottishPower explores green hydrogen at Port of Felixstowe to help decarbonise the UK's busiest port

ScottishPower, with Hutchison Ports, is exploring the opportunity to develop, build and operate a multi-hundred MW green hydrogen production facility at the Port of Felixstowe - with the potential to decarbonise industry and transportation in the region, according to the company's release.

Both companies have set out their vision to help create a greener port, which could provide clean fuel for customers at Britain's busiest container port. Plans are being developed to use green hydrogen for onshore purposes, such as road, rail and industrial use, with the potential to create liquid forms, such as green ammonia or e-methanol. This could, in turn, provide clean fuels for shipping and aviation, and create opportunities for cost-effective export to international markets.