2022 August 10 11:02

ÈTA Shipping and Western Baltic Engineering start the joint engineering of project ÈTA 6700

This week ÈTA Shipping and Western Baltic Engineering, a leading marine engineering corporation in Lithuania, have formally started their joint engineering of ÈTA Shipping’s launching project ÈTA 6700, according to ÈTA Shipping's release.



The ÈTA 6700 is a highly efficient modular vessel which is designed for the European coastal trade. The vessels are capable of changing power generation and power storage in an efficient and effective way without downtime. This enables the vessel to adapt easily to future and emission free fuels. The modular design also allows partial change or add-on power generation which make the ships suitable for testing new technologies in a maritime environment.



The first six vessels will be chartered by ForestWave Navigation/Schulte & Bruns. ForestWave is active in the multi-purpose shortsea segment. Their vessels are operated mainly in European waters and the Atlantic Basin. To meet the ambitious goals of long-term customers to have zero emission shipping available as soon as 2030, ForestWave and ÈTA Shipping have agreed on long term charter for six ÈTA 6700 vessels. This unusual commitment of ForestWave enables the transition of the short sea sector and contributes significantly to the realization of the project.



Western Baltic Engineering is part of The Western Shipyard Group. They have been one of the largest marine engineering corporations in Lithuania for five decades. Currently, the group incorporates 21 companies that specialize in different fields of activity, and provides all services related to the life cycle of a ship. The main activities of the company group are implementation of shipbuilding, ship repair and conversion projects, complex ship design and engineering solutions, large and complex metal construction and equipment production, and stevedoring services. The Western Shipyard Group is the largest employer in Western Lithuania, creating over 3,000 work positions.