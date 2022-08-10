2022 August 10 09:59

LNGNews supports 6th LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Information Partner

PortNews Media Group to hold its annual conference in Moscow on 2 November 2022 in partnership with Gazprom and Sovcomflot

LNGNews.ru supports the LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives Conference again. The sixth conference with be held this year.

The key task of LNGNews.ru is regular coverage of international and Russian news in production, transportation, distribution and consumption of liquefied natural gas as well as related innovative technologies. The portal publications are in Russian.

PortNews Media Group welcomes to discuss the issues related to construction and operation of ships powered by alternative fuels at its annual conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” which is to be held in Moscow on 2 November 2022. The work on the programme is underway – proposals and suggestions are welcome.

The prospects of LNG-powered shipping and other alternative fuels will be in the focus of experts and market players at the 6th conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” which is to be held by PortNews Media Group on 2 November 2022 in Moscow. The work on the programme is underway – proposals and suggestions are welcome.

