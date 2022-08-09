2022 August 9 18:26

Solstad announces contract extension for PSV Normand Searcher

Solstad Offshore ASA announced that Equinor has declared an option to extend the contract for the PSV Normand Searcher with one more year to September 2023.

Equinor has the option to extend the contract with further 4 x 1 years, according to the company's release.

Normand Searcher has been on contract with Equinor since 2017 and will continue to support their activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.