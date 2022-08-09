2022 August 9 17:16

Port of Ipswich retains its place as the number one export port for agricultural products for 17 years in a row

ABP’s Port of Ipswich has retained its place as the number one export port for agricultural products for the 17th year in a row, beating London, Bristol and Belfast to claim the title.

This was confirmed by the Department for Transport’s UK port freight statistics, reporting that that the Port of Ipswich shipped 409,000 tonnes of agricultural products in 2021, exporting 22% of UK major ports’ outwards agricultural products tonnage last year.

The Port of Ipswich’s performance reflects its key location at the heart of the Suffolk and North Essex agricultural community, and the role of East Anglia as the ‘bread basket’ of the UK.

In addition to holding the accolade of being the biggest exporter of agricultural products, ABP’s Port of Ipswich is also the seventh busiest port in the UK overall for both imports and exports of agricultural products and plays a key role in supporting supply chains in East Anglia, including aggregates and cement for the UK construction industry.



