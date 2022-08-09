2022 August 9 16:41

MOL marks consecutive listings on FTSE4 Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has once again been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series, the world's major Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)/Responsible Investment (RI) index for 20 consecutive years since 2003, and to the FTSE Blossom Japan Index for six consecutive years since it was created in 2017, according to the company's release.

Both are created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell. These indexes are designed as an industry neutral benchmark that reflects the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices in areas such as Climate Change, Health & Safety, Corporate Governance and Anti-Corruption. In addition, they are widely used to create and assess sustainable investment funds and other products.

Meanwhile, MOL was also selected as a Constituent of the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index. This index was newly established by FTSE Russell in March 2022, so MOL has been named to three indexes by FTSE Russell.

The MOL Group has identified "Sustainability Issues (materiality)" as social issues to prioritize through its business activities, and is moving ahead with initiatives to address issues related to all aspects of ESG in accordance with the "MOL Sustainability Plan".



