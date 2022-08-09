2022 August 9 15:50

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 7M’2022 rose by 40% YoY to 181 thousand tonnes

Image source: Murmansk Sea Fish Port

In January-July 2022, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 181 thousand tonnes of cargo, which is 39.9% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company.

In the reported period, the port handled 136 thousand tonnes of fish products, up 21.3%, year-on-year.

In January-December 2021, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 246,600 tonnes of cargo, which is 20.7% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company. Handling of fish products rose by 21.4% to 224,600 tonnes.

“Throughput growth is due to a number of factors with the strict observance of standards in handling of vessels being the key one. We are striving towards improvement of all indicators including the speed of loading/unloading operations, supply of electric power and water etc. We are sure about the continued growth in the future,” comments Eduard Malashenkov, head of the port’s fish handling complex.

Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.