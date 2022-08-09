2022 August 9 16:04

Maersk announces new cold chain facility in South Carolina

Performance Team – A Maersk Company has announced a new cold storage facility planned for Ridgeville, South Carolina to serve temperature controlled goods, opening in Q1 2023, according to the company's release.

The new facility will offer a strong value proposition to customers through supply chain simplification benefits, cold storage solutions, refrigerated inland trucking, blast/quick freezing, USDA meat inspections, boxing/repacking, and other value-added services.

The strong population growth near Charleston (the U.S. Southeast where Charleston is located is the fastest growing region, 25% faster than the 2nd fastest region, the West) provides much needed capacity for shippers. The new site will reach 80 million consumers within one day and 225 million consumers within two days.

The new site will comply with the company’s cold storage building sustainability standards. It will be certified LEED Gold and have rooftop solar, a CO2 cascade refrigeration system, LEDs and smart lighting, low-flow water devices, rainwater recapture, electric car charging, and use a virtual power purchase agreement for clean power to offset any grid power consumption.



Performance Team – A Maersk Company operates over 155 distribution and fulfillment center locations in North America and Transportation Services which is complemented by Maersk’s expanded e-commerce logistics capabilities in the U.S. and Pilot Freight Services which added 87 more locations serving logistics needs across the U.S.