2022 August 9 14:13

ICTSI launches suite of digital services with new app

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is empowering port users to make better, more timely business decisions with the launch of the ICTSI App, according to the company's release.

ICTSI’s latest innovation grants port users real-time access to critical logistics data across ICTSI’s global operations. Using the app, port stakeholders can monitor trucks, containers and vessels, as well as view payment estimates from corresponding ICTSI terminals in advance. These services enable port users to optimize their cargo through ICTSI and reduce costs.

“As the largest independent port operator across six continents, ICTSI is leveraging digital platforms to bring new levels of interactivity and supply chain visibility to our stakeholders. From shipper to vessel and vessel to consignee, ICTSI looks to provide the most transparent and most visible logistics process while maintaining our shipping line neutrality,” said Brian Hibbert, ICTSI Group chief information officer.



The ICTSI app eliminates conflicting and late information by providing users with real-time visibility at the palm of their hands. Using the Watchlist feature, users can monitor containers, trucks and vessels and receive updates via email or SMS for every development on the container, truck or vessel being monitored. The app also enables users to leverage native device-sharing capabilities to send information directly to the users’ customers. Users can access payment estimates for their transactions and make online payments across a growing number of ICTSI terminals using the app.



Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain.