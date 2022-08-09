2022 August 9 13:41

POT presents optimization model for oil terminal logistics

Image source: POT

The model is implemented in the port of Saint-Petersburg

The key challenge of an oil terminal is coordination of the cargo inflow/outflow. The problem can be addressed by an applied scientific method developed by Vladimir Petrenko, software architect of Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT).

The article begins with the description of an ideal operation procedure at the terminal: a tanker moors and its loading begins immediately from railway tank cars already delivered to the terminal. Then the ship leaves for the next voyage while the train with empty railway tank cars leaves for the refinery.

In reality, this kind of synchronization is extremely hard to achieve. To ensure uninterrupted operation, terminals use their in-house tank farms. However, they are not always able to solve the problems: there can be too many trains arriving at the terminal simultaneously with lack of spare capacity in the tanks. Vice versa: there can be a ship ready for loading with insufficient amount of oil products availabled and it should be economically reasonable to wait for supplies.

To avoid or minimize risks of such situations it is necessary to optimize logistics through application of combined methods based on a mathematical model, particularly through adjustment of the train schedule.