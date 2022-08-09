-
2022 August 9 13:22
AtoB@C Shipping announces keel laying for the second hybrid vessel
The keel laying ceremony of AtoB@C Shipping's second 5,350 dwt electric hybrid vessel was celebrated on the 4th of August at Chowgule Shipyard. Keel laying is an important milestone in shipbuilding as it marks the start of the hull assembly, according to the company's release.
Currently, the hull assembly is underway for the first two vessels. The planned delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.
Following the confirmation of the first optional vessel, AtoB@C Shipping has now seven highly energy-efficient 5,350 dwt general cargo vessels in order from Chowgule Shipyard. Futhermore, the company has the option to expand the order with several ships.
Main particulars
DWT: 5,350
Length 90 meters
Breadth: 16 meters
Draft: 6 meters
Ice class: 1A
