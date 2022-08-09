2022 August 9 12:15

Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 7M’2022 rose by 4.6% YoY

1.5% to 37.3 million tonnes

In January-July 2022, container transportation on the internal network of Russian Railways totaled 1,461,700 TEU, 4.6% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to Russian Railways. Total transportation of cargo on Russian Railways’ network rose by 0.7% to 3.7 million TEU (including loaded and empty containers).

The number of loaded containers exceeded 2.6 million TEU (37.3 million tonnes, +1.5%) including chemicals and soda – 446.8 thousand TEU (+1.8%); timber – 340.5 thousand TEU (-1.9%); industrial goods – 240.2 thousand TEU (-9.5%); metal hardware – 213.6 thousand TEU (-10.7%); paper – 208.9 thousand TEU (+3%); machines, machine tools, engines – 198,9 thousand TEU (-6.5%); ferrous metal – 135.3 thousand TEU (-3,9%); automobiles and components – 123.6 thousand TEU (-25,7%); other cargo and consolidated cargo – 104 thousand TEU (+10.2%), construction cargo – 98 thousand TEU ДФЭ (+16,8%); non-ferrous metal – 79 thousand TEU (-12,5%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 64.7 thousand TEU (up 2.2 times); crude oil and oil products – 44.7 thousand TEU (+6.7%); non-ferrous ore and sulfur raw materials – 21.8 thousand TEU (+4.1%); grain – 25.1 thousand TEU (+38.6%); fish – 20.3 thousand TEU (up 1.4 times); meat and butter – 15.5 thousand TEU (+18.3%); milling products – 6.6 thousand TEU (+10,2%); potato, vegetables, fruit – 6.5 thousand TEU (-4.4%); other food products – 128.4 thousand TEU (+23.1%).