2022 August 9 11:04

Incat Crowther announces the successful entry into service of Incat Crowther 30 Indomal Empire

Incat Crowther has announced the successful entry into service of Incat Crowther 30 Indomal Empire. The 255-seat passenger ferry is operating services on the Malacca Strait between Indonesia and Malaysia and has been performing well in demanding conditions, according to the company's release.

Built by PT Cahaya Samudra Shipyard in Batam, Indonesia, Indomal Empire is operated by Indomal Express, requiring compliance with local rather than international regulations. Indomal Empire was specifically developed to cater to a segment of the market demanding lower ticket prices and subsequently less complex and yet still very capable vessels.

Indomal Empire is powered by twin 2 x MAN D2862 LE483 main engines, easily propelling the vessel to a top speed of 30 knots. Propulsion is via a pair of ZF 3050 gearboxes to fixed-pitch propellers.



