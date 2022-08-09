2022 August 9 09:59

Japan to provide a loan of $306 million to Cambodia for the expansion of a new container terminal at the Sihanoukville Port

On 6 August 2022, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn, and Foreign Minister of Japan Hayashi Yoshimasa, signed on the Exchange of Notes and related documents on the extension of a loan amounting to 41,388,000,000 yen for the purpose of implementing the Sihanoukville Port New Container Terminal Expansion Project, on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related Meetings, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia's release.