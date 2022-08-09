-
2022 August 9 09:38
Oil prices climb on global economic recovery
Prices edge up in a range of 0.03% to 0.08%
Brend Crude futures price for October settlement as of 08:40 (UTC+3) August 9, 2022 rose 0.03% to $96.68 per barrel, according to trading data.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September settlement increased 0.08% to $90,83 per barrel
Crude oil prices are rising on expected global economic recovery. The monthly OPEC report July 12 states that global economic growth in 2022 remains unchanged at 3.5%, while the initial forecast for 2023 assumes growth at 3.2%.
