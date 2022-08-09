2022 August 9 10:41

Rechvodput counts on having 115 industrial ships built for inland water ways by 2030

48 vessels are to built by 2024

FSI Rechvodput counts on having 115 industrial ships built for inland water ways in 2025-2030, Mikhail Drobin, Head of Rechvodput, said at the conference “Ensuring safe navigation and up-to-date methods of RF IWW operation” held in Khanty-Mansyisk. In particular, the institution plans the construction of barges, dredgers, buoy barges, multicats, bunkering tankers, environmental response boat, survey boats and buoy tenders.

According to the speaker, five state contracts are under implementation. They foresee the construction of 48 industrial ships in 2022-24. Among them are 6 non-self-propelled dredgers of Project 4395, 10 buoy tenders of Project 3052, 13 buoy tenders of Project 3050.1А, 11 survey boats of Project 3330, 8 survey ships of Project RDB 66.62.

When it comes to implementation of the shipbuilding programme, there are certain problems associated with the need to substitute ship equipment of foreign origin, emphasized the head of Rechvodput.

