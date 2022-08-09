2022 August 9 09:19

Russian customs’ payments to RF budget totaled RUB 3.8 trillion in 7M’22, up 9.2% YoY

The fiscal result exceeded the forecast by 10.1%

In January-July 2022, Russian customs authorities paid RUB 3.872.5 trillion to the budget of the Russian Federation. The fiscal result exceeded the forecast by 10.1% with additional sum totaling RUB 354.1 billion, according to the Federal Customs Service. For the same period of the previous year, the customs paid RUB 3.546 trillion. Thus, this year’s result rose by 9.2%, year-on-year.

In the seven-month period, Russian customs registered 2,322,160,000 declarations including 878.45 thousand declarations for export and 1.443.7 thousand declarations for import.