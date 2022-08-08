2022 August 8 17:53

First ship with agricultural products from Ukraine arrives at the port of destination

On August 8, the first bulker from February 2022 left Yuzhny port

The Polarnet, one of the first ships to take part in implementation of the initiative on safe transportation of grain from Ukrainian ports and food products has successfully passed the inspection in Istanbul and arrived at the final point of destination in Turkey, Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry says on its official Telegram channel.

A convoy of three bulkers, Navi Star, Rojen and Polarnet, carrying 57 thousand tonnes of Ukrainian corn left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk on August 5. The cargo is bound for Turkey, Great Britain and Ireland.

The Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry also says that dry bulk cargo carrier Sacura carrying food products left Yuzhny port on August 8. It is the first bulker to leave the port from February 2022. Loaded with cargo bound for Italy, the ship joined the Arizona which left Chornomorsk for Turkey. The two ships in the convoy are carrying 60,000 tonnes of agricultural products.

Disruption of grain shipments from Ukrainian ports began after Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine began in February 2022. On 22 July 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed an agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement is in force for 120 days and can be extended upon expiry.

Related links:

Three more ships receive the green light to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Friday >>>>

First ship with Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa - Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry >>>>