2022 August 8 18:01

Acceptance testing for all three Baltic Pipe compressor stations in Poland is now complete

GAZ-SYSTEM has performed acceptance testing of all three natural gas compressor stations that were constructed and expanded as part of the Baltic Pipe project, according to the company's release. Their main task will be to distribute natural gas imported from the Norwegian Shelf throughout Poland.

The Odolanów natural gas compression station was the first of the three stations that reported operational readiness, followed by Goleniów and finally Gustorzyn, where the compression station was built from the ground up. All these facilities are currently in the process of being filled with gas and undergoing finishing works.

The expansion of the two existing compressor stations and the construction of a new compressor station in Gustorzyn, has increased the total gas compression capacity of the national transmission system by more than 50%, which significantly improves the flexibility and operational security of the transmission network.

The acceptance testing of each compressor station was divided into two phases to keep the work going smoothly. In addition, the key aspect of the expansion of the natural gas compressor stations in Odolanów and Goleniów was that the project was carried out an actively operating facility.

The natural gas compressor station in Odolanów, located in the Wielkopolskie Voivodeship, is the largest compressor station of the Baltic Pipe project in Poland. After expansion and commissioning, the capacity of this compressor station will be increased by 30 MW, with a throughput from 280,000 m3/h to 1,380,000 m3/h of natural gas.

The second gas compressor station is located in Goleniów in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship. The capacity of the compressor station will be increased by 25 MW once the expansion is complete.

The third Baltic Pipe natural gas compressor station, which was built from the ground up, is located in Gustorzyn in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship. The compressor station was equipped with three compressor units with a total capacity of 20 MW. This facility will control natural gas flows in central Poland.

The Baltic Pipe project is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Poland. It was classified as a Project of Common Interest by The European Commission. The project received financial support from the European Union under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

The Baltic Pipe opening ceremony will be held on September 27 at the Mieczyslaw Karlowicz Philharmonic Hall in Szczecin.