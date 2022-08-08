2022 August 8 12:56

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-July 2022 fell by 2% YoY

Image source: Port of HaminaKotka

In January-July 2022, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka fell by 2%, year-on-year, to 8.68 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed. In the reported period, export cargo volume was down 6.9% - to 6.25 million tonnes including 1.31 million tonnes of paper (-17.9%), 763.9 thousand tonnes of wood pulp (-28.5%) 1.33 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-13.6%) and 1.17 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+23%).

Handling of imports rose by 13.2% to 2.43 million tonnes including 875.29 thousand tonnes of ran wood (+21.5%), 489.5 thousand tonnes of general cargo (+6%) and 258.32 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+27.5%) while handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 3.4% 550.15 thousand tonnes.

The port’s transit traffic fell by 10.2% to 2.22 million tonnes, coastal traffic rose over 8 times to 375.69 thousand tonnes.

Container throughput fell by 4.5% to 355 thousand TEU.

Vessel traffic was down 0.7% to 1,395 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2021, the port handled 14.57 million tonnes of cargo.

