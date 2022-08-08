2022 August 8 12:17

VSC commences handling new regular container service operated by SITC to S. Korea, China and Vietnam

The first ship handled by VSC was SITC Inchon of 1,032 TEU in capacity

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC, a Global Ports Group company, located in the deep-water port of Vostochny in Primorsky Krai) has commenced handling new regular container service operated by SITC (a company of SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd). In late July 2022, SITC launched a service from Vostochny port to S. Korea, China and Vietnam. The first ship handled by VSC was SITC Inchon of 1,032 TEU in capacity, says VSC.

The new service has the following rotation of the ports: Busan (S. Korea), Tianjin, Xingang, Qingdao, Lianyungang, Ningbo, Shanghai (China), Haiphong (Vietnam), Shekou, Wenzhou (China). Export/import cargo transportation takes 1 to 21 days depending on the port of destination.

SITC service is added to regular lines linking Vostochny Port in the Primorsky Krai and the largest APR countries via VSC terminal.

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company is part of the container terminals chain of the Global Ports Group, a leading operator of sea container terminals in Russia. VSC operates in Vostochny Port. The terminal’s annual capacity is 700,000 TEUs.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, the largest intermodal container and port operator in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operate a terminal network of 75 terminals globally. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd., a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in the Asian region. The company operates a fleet of 96 vessels including 68 self-owned vessels. The existing 75 services routes covers 15 countries and regions, 74 major ports of China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Sinagapore, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Russia.