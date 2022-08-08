2022 August 8 10:41

Japan companies to establish Maritime and Ocean Digital Engineering Cooperation Program at the University of Tokyo

NYK Group company MTI Co., Ltd., Japan Marine United Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Japan Radio Co., Ltd., BEMAC Corporation, ClassNK, and NAPA Ltd., have come together to establish the “Maritime and Ocean Digital Engineering” (MODE) cooperation program at the University of Tokyo from October 1. The program aims to promote and enhance digital engineering technology and skills for the maritime sector by building a cooperative simulation platform, according to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries's release.



Japan's maritime industry is facing challenges, such as developing and implementing new technologies in the context of global decarbonization, maintaining shipping services by integrating autonomous ships to assist seafarers and improve safety, and ensuring high productivity among increasing complexity in ship design and manufacturing process.

MODE aims to address these challenges by using model-based development and model-based systems engineering which are increasingly being introduced in the automobile industry.

MBD and MBSE approach problems by examining the functions of products and components as computer models, and then checking their behaviors through simulations. MBD and MBSE enable not only optimization of complex system designs, but also the creation of a collaborative development process involving a wide range of stakeholders, including shippers and operators.

The program for research and education using MBD and MBSE for the maritime field will be established by forming a broad network between Graduate School of Frontier Sciences and Graduate School of Engineering at the University of Tokyo and research institutes around the world that are promoting advanced engineering initiatives, and relevant experts from other industries such as automobiles, aerospace, and aviation.

The program aims to develop, implement, and upskill users in the development of new technologies. It is also expected to expand into maritime fields such as offshore wind power generation and subsea resource development.





