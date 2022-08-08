  • Home
  • 2022 August 8 09:16

    Crude oil futures rise after a fall on August 5

    Oil prices rose by 0.27%-0.35%

    On 8 August 2022, 08:28 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.35% higher at $95.25 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery rose by 0.27% to $89.26 a barrel.

    Global oil prices are rising amid increasing geopolitical tensions. Besides, the traders respond to analysts’ announcement of the deficit in the oil market.

