  • Home
  • News
  • Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessels
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 7 14:27

    Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessels



    Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremonies for WAN HAI 351, WAN HAI 352 and WAN HAI 353 accompanied by a charity donation, August 5 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a physical ceremony was replaced by an online one.

    WAN HAI 351, WAN HAI 352 and WAN HAI 353 are the first three vessels in the series of 3,013 teu containerships built by Japan Marine United Corporation Tsu Shipyard. Mrs. Yoshiko ISHII, wife of Director Executive Vice President; Manager, Tokyo Branch of Tosoh Logistics Corporation, Mrs. Keiko SAKAMOTO , wife of Director General, Marine and Aviation Finance Department, Industry finance Group, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Mrs. Yasuyo NAGANO, wife of General Manager, Supply Chain Management Division, Motorcycle and Power Products Operations of Honda Motor Company Limited, named these three vessels respectively during the ceremony.

    The design of 3,013 teu series takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspect into account. Moreover, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations and installs Ballast Water Treatment System and Alternative Maritime Power which can make our shipping service even greener. The 1st vessel – WAN HAI 351 will be delivered in end of August, 2022 and deployed in ASIA AMERICA SERVICE. These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure their continuous pursuit of fleet upgrade in order to provide the best quality service to customers.

    In addition to naming the newbuildings, Wan Hai also made a charity donation of necessities to three charitable units; they are two private orphanages & organization for handicapped people named Nanairo and Seimatteya in Tsu City, and a charitable orphanage named Jiyugakuen in Nagoya. We hope this small token could benefit the local community. The charity donation represents part of Wan Hai Lines motto, “We Carry, We Care”, as the company is committed to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, providing quality service to customers and bringing love to the society.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 7

15:13 BPA calls for companies to join the Busan Port Overseas Market Expansion Project 2022
14:27 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessels
11:53 Keppel announces termination of contracts
09:49 INEOS at Grangemouth backs bid for Forth Green Freeport

2022 August 6

14:36 Announcement on execution of agreement regarding establishment of JVC with TOYO
12:31 Borr receives LOI for jack-up drilling rig
10:23 RightShip to acquire  Thynk Software’s maritime tech business

2022 August 5

18:27 Carnival Corporation upgrades global fleet with fuel- and energy-saving technology
18:07 Yilport breaks all-time container handling record in H1 2022
17:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:23 UK authorities give green light to the sharing agreement between P&O Ferries and DFDS
17:06 Montagu acquires Lloyd’s List from Informa
16:57 A. P. Moller - Maersk to acquire Danish company Martin Bencher Group
16:37 Three more ships receive the green light to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Friday
16:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 7M’2022 fell by 22% Y-o-Y to 12.5 million tonnes
16:13 Russia to spend $30 billion on Northern Sea Route by 2035 - Reuters
15:24 Yang Ming names new 11,000 TEU vessel, ‘YM Throne’
15:06 Shipping faces investment obstacles in low-carbon marine fuels - S&P Global
14:44 NSR development plan foresees completion of sea terminal for Pavlovskoye deposit development in 2025-2026
14:02 Kawasaki receives an order for an 86,700 m³ LPG-fueled LPG/ NH3 carrier
13:31 Two new ferries started delivering cargo from the port of Temryuk to the Turkish port of Samsun
13:12 Wilhelmsen joins industry partners to launch innovation competition to drive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
12:53 Kawasaki receives order for steam turbine generator from Taiwan
12:20 Tokyo MoU and Paris MoU launch joint concentrated inspection campaign ON STCW
12:06 Russia orders to set up new operator of Sakhalin-2 LNG project in three days - S&P Global
11:42 Railway link with Lugaport terminal opens in the port of Ust-Luga
11:20 Kalmar received order from Yilport for a total of 27 new mobile equipment
11:08 Austal Australia delivers 2nd Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to the Royal Australian Navy
10:27 WTI futures show fluctuations below $89 per barrel
10:06 Sinopec Fuel Oil remains China's top bunker supplier - S&P Global
09:45 Draft law on NSR passage regulations for foreign warships submitted to RF State Duma
09:28 ICTSI net income up 50% to US$294.5mln in H1 2022
09:07 CargoWise and ZIM connect to improve customer experience
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue to decline on Aug 05
08:18 ABS publishes industry leading metadata best practices to support marine and offshore operations
06:34 Russia's Gazprom says other Nord Stream gas turbines also face sanctions block - S&P Global

2022 August 4

18:30 Naval Architect selected for UC San Diego’s new California coastal hybrid-hydrogen research vessel
18:04 International Chamber of Commerce calls for cautious optimism as markets begin to stabilise
17:51 Port of Riga expects record number of cruise ship calls during 2022 cruise season
17:48 DP World Southampton connects UK and central America with major new reefer service
17:26 Khersones sailing boat accepts on board more than 100 cadets for the second shift
17:02 Russia finds a new route to oil market via Egypt’s El Hamra oil terminal - Bloomberg
16:48 NSR development plan foresees annual cargo traffic of 220 million tonnes in 2035
16:45 Korea and China compete in the methanol-powered ship market - BusinessKorea
16:24 31 million tonnes of green methanol necessary to replace diesel fuel of North American fleet - The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition
16:12 WinGD’s most powerful engine passes upgrade Type Approval Test
16:00 Crude oil from the field is being received in a reduced mode at the CPC pipeline system
15:37 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 7M’2022 fell by 51% YoY to 2.25 million tonnes
15:13 NYK to participate in off-grid tidal energy demonstration in Singapore
14:46 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 31, 2022
14:42 Xeneta issues real-time ocean freight update
14:25 Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard launches first non-self-propelled barge built for Norilsk Nickel
14:02 Sinopec Capital and Johnson Matthey explore strategic collaboration across decarbonisation and hydrogen technologies
13:41 Shipping industry continues introducing LNG as key alternative fuel for new ships
13:22 Schedule reliability improves to 40% in June 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
12:52 Four companies launch study on application of aerospace engineering technology to wind-powered vessels
12:34 Oboronlogistics reports growing traffic volumes on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line
12:15 UN Global Crisis Response Group calls for windfall tax for the largest oil and gas companies to support to most vulnerable and transition to renewables
11:25 RF Government approves plan for NSR development until 2035
11:03 Piraeus Container Terminal becomes certified member of CSR HELLAS