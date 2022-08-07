2022 August 7 14:27

Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessels





Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremonies for WAN HAI 351, WAN HAI 352 and WAN HAI 353 accompanied by a charity donation, August 5 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a physical ceremony was replaced by an online one.



WAN HAI 351, WAN HAI 352 and WAN HAI 353 are the first three vessels in the series of 3,013 teu containerships built by Japan Marine United Corporation Tsu Shipyard. Mrs. Yoshiko ISHII, wife of Director Executive Vice President; Manager, Tokyo Branch of Tosoh Logistics Corporation, Mrs. Keiko SAKAMOTO , wife of Director General, Marine and Aviation Finance Department, Industry finance Group, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Mrs. Yasuyo NAGANO, wife of General Manager, Supply Chain Management Division, Motorcycle and Power Products Operations of Honda Motor Company Limited, named these three vessels respectively during the ceremony.



The design of 3,013 teu series takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspect into account. Moreover, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations and installs Ballast Water Treatment System and Alternative Maritime Power which can make our shipping service even greener. The 1st vessel – WAN HAI 351 will be delivered in end of August, 2022 and deployed in ASIA AMERICA SERVICE. These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure their continuous pursuit of fleet upgrade in order to provide the best quality service to customers.



In addition to naming the newbuildings, Wan Hai also made a charity donation of necessities to three charitable units; they are two private orphanages & organization for handicapped people named Nanairo and Seimatteya in Tsu City, and a charitable orphanage named Jiyugakuen in Nagoya. We hope this small token could benefit the local community. The charity donation represents part of Wan Hai Lines motto, “We Carry, We Care”, as the company is committed to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, providing quality service to customers and bringing love to the society.