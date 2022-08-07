2022 August 7 09:49

INEOS at Grangemouth backs bid for Forth Green Freeport

The Forth Green Freeport will sustain a prosperous industrial and manufacturing sector, provide high quality employment and deliver economic benefit to the country

In backing the bid for the Forth Green Freeport, INEOS recognises the important and significant role this region has to play in achieving the Scottish and UK Governments’ net zero targets. The bid will bring together key partners who are ideally placed to facilitate and accelerate investment into the region together with addressing and tackling the challenges that lie ahead to achieve a just and fair transition to net zero.



INEOS is already playing its part, delivering on the fundamental elements that underpin and complement the Forth Green Freeport bid and in providing good quality jobs at its Grangemouth site. Forward planning and investments are already in place via our established ‘Road Map to net zero’. This includes the construction of a new energy plant, an investment in hydrogen production that will see a new hydrogen hub in the region along with a focus on improved manufacturing operations and research and development that is delivering new ranges of polymers with increasing amounts of recycled content.



We have created investment-ready space within our industrial estate that will be attractive to third party businesses with the Forth Green Freeport providing a fiscal and favourable investment environment to encourage third parties to invest, bringing with it renewed prosperity to the region.

In welcoming the Forth Green Freeport bid, Andrew Gardner, CEO and Chairman at INEOS Grangemouth said, “We are proud to be part of the bid consortium led by Forth Ports Limited. The bid brings together key public and private sector organisations with a shared goal, to deliver a just and fair transition to net zero in the region, along with the vision to reindustrialise and create economic development for the whole country. The bid has the potential to create an ambitious and attractive green investment zone, which is focused on the Forth but will have a much broader impact across Scotland, including creating 50,000 new green jobs, providing skills development for young people and creating local jobs in local communities for local people.”