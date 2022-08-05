  • Home
  • News
  • Carnival Corporation upgrades global fleet with fuel- and energy-saving technology
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 5 18:27

    Carnival Corporation upgrades global fleet with fuel- and energy-saving technology

    Carnival Corporation & plc, the world's largest cruise company, today announced the rollout of comprehensive technology upgrades called Service Power Packages across its global fleet to further improve energy savings and reduce fuel consumption, according to the company's release.

    The upgrades include ongoing installations through 2023 on ships from the company's nine cruise line brands – Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

    Carnival Corporation's Service Power upgrade program delivers an average of 5-10% fuel savings per ship and is expected to reduce fleetwide greenhouse gas emissions by more than 500,000 metric tons each year. In addition to the environmental benefits, the program upon completion is expected to generate over $150 million in annual fuel cost savings.

    Developed over the past six years, the company's Service Power program delivers significant efficiency upgrades across the fleet, including air conditioning upgrades to cabin and public areas, and major enhancements to cooling, lighting and automation systems. Adjusting for variations in ship design, size and equipment, the company customizes the Service Power Package for each ship, which combines the synergies from multiple upgrades with new operational efficiencies, all effectively supporting Carnival Corporation's energy savings and decarbonization strategies.

    The Carnival Corporation Service Power Packages include the following elements designed to work together to reduce each ship's overall service load – the energy required to support all onboard hotel systems – and as a result, significantly reduce both fuel usage and emissions:

    Comprehensive upgrades to each ship's hotel HVAC systems, accounting for 25% of a ship's energy consumption, to improve hotel ventilation efficiency using sophisticated variable speed drives and on-demand systems throughout public areas, cabins and galleys. Additionally, indoor air quality is continuously monitored and maintained to the highest standards at sea, using an industry-leading air filtration and ultraviolet-C treatment throughout the ship.

    Technical systems upgrades on each ship using variable speed drives and on-demand automated control systems for engine room ventilation, main air conditioning chillers and cooling pumps, which together dramatically lower the energy needed to deliver cooling around the ship.

    State-of-the-art LED lighting systems installed throughout each ship to reduce both power consumption and heat load generation – creating a dual benefit from lower air conditioning demand.

    Remote monitoring and maintenance improvements that maximize benefits from the upgrade packages, including improved instrumentation and automated management systems, with nonstop ship-to-shore connectivity. Expanded remote monitoring and analysis of each ship's energy performance and technical status ensure peak efficiency and minimal down times.

    The fleetwide enhancements are part of Carnival Corporation's ongoing energy efficiency investment program and efforts to reduce fuel consumption, including over $350 million invested in energy efficiency improvements since 2016, along with the company's fleet optimization strategy and design of more efficient itineraries. Together, these ongoing efforts are expected to drive a 10% reduction in fuel consumption per available lower berth day (ALBD) in the company's first full year of guest cruise operations compared to 2019, along with a 9% reduction in carbon emissions per lower berth distance traveled.

    As part of its longer-term sustainability plan and vision, Carnival Corporation has committed to significant investments to achieve its 2030 sustainability goals and 2050 aspirations, which incorporate six critical sustainability focus areas overall. These areas include climate action; circular economy; sustainable tourism; good health and well-being; diversity, equity and inclusion; and biodiversity and conservation.

    Among these priorities, the company has committed to reducing carbon emission intensity by 20% from its 2019 baseline by 2030, supporting its efforts and aspirations to achieve net carbon-neutral ship operations by 2050.

    Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines sailing to all seven continents. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Другие новости по темам: Carnival Corporation  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 5

18:27 Carnival Corporation upgrades global fleet with fuel- and energy-saving technology
18:07 Yilport breaks all-time container handling record in H1 2022
17:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:23 UK authorities give green light to the sharing agreement between P&O Ferries and DFDS
17:06 Montagu acquires Lloyd’s List from Informa
16:57 A. P. Moller - Maersk to acquire Danish company Martin Bencher Group
16:37 Three more ships receive the green light to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Friday
16:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 7M’2022 fell by 22% Y-o-Y to 12.5 million tonnes
16:13 Russia to spend $30 billion on Northern Sea Route by 2035 - Reuters
15:24 Yang Ming names new 11,000 TEU vessel, ‘YM Throne’
15:06 Shipping faces investment obstacles in low-carbon marine fuels - S&P Global
14:44 NSR development plan foresees completion of sea terminal for Pavlovskoye deposit development in 2025-2026
14:02 Kawasaki receives an order for an 86,700 m³ LPG-fueled LPG/ NH3 carrier
13:31 Two new ferries started delivering cargo from the port of Temryuk to the Turkish port of Samsun
13:12 Wilhelmsen joins industry partners to launch innovation competition to drive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
12:53 Kawasaki receives order for steam turbine generator from Taiwan
12:20 Tokyo MoU and Paris MoU launch joint concentrated inspection campaign ON STCW
12:06 Russia orders to set up new operator of Sakhalin-2 LNG project in three days - S&P Global
11:42 Railway link with Lugaport terminal opens in the port of Ust-Luga
11:20 Kalmar received order from Yilport for a total of 27 new mobile equipment
11:08 Austal Australia delivers 2nd Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to the Royal Australian Navy
10:27 WTI futures show fluctuations below $89 per barrel
10:06 Sinopec Fuel Oil remains China's top bunker supplier - S&P Global
09:45 Draft law on NSR passage regulations for foreign warships submitted to RF State Duma
09:28 ICTSI net income up 50% to US$294.5mln in H1 2022
09:07 CargoWise and ZIM connect to improve customer experience
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue to decline on Aug 05
08:18 ABS publishes industry leading metadata best practices to support marine and offshore operations
06:34 Russia's Gazprom says other Nord Stream gas turbines also face sanctions block - S&P Global

2022 August 4

18:30 Naval Architect selected for UC San Diego’s new California coastal hybrid-hydrogen research vessel
18:04 International Chamber of Commerce calls for cautious optimism as markets begin to stabilise
17:51 Port of Riga expects record number of cruise ship calls during 2022 cruise season
17:48 DP World Southampton connects UK and central America with major new reefer service
17:26 Khersones sailing boat accepts on board more than 100 cadets for the second shift
17:02 Russia finds a new route to oil market via Egypt’s El Hamra oil terminal - Bloomberg
16:48 NSR development plan foresees annual cargo traffic of 220 million tonnes in 2035
16:45 Korea and China compete in the methanol-powered ship market - BusinessKorea
16:24 31 million tonnes of green methanol necessary to replace diesel fuel of North American fleet - The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition
16:12 WinGD’s most powerful engine passes upgrade Type Approval Test
16:00 Crude oil from the field is being received in a reduced mode at the CPC pipeline system
15:37 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 7M’2022 fell by 51% YoY to 2.25 million tonnes
15:13 NYK to participate in off-grid tidal energy demonstration in Singapore
14:46 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 31, 2022
14:42 Xeneta issues real-time ocean freight update
14:25 Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard launches first non-self-propelled barge built for Norilsk Nickel
14:02 Sinopec Capital and Johnson Matthey explore strategic collaboration across decarbonisation and hydrogen technologies
13:41 Shipping industry continues introducing LNG as key alternative fuel for new ships
13:22 Schedule reliability improves to 40% in June 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
12:52 Four companies launch study on application of aerospace engineering technology to wind-powered vessels
12:34 Oboronlogistics reports growing traffic volumes on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line
12:15 UN Global Crisis Response Group calls for windfall tax for the largest oil and gas companies to support to most vulnerable and transition to renewables
11:25 RF Government approves plan for NSR development until 2035
11:03 Piraeus Container Terminal becomes certified member of CSR HELLAS
10:41 The ECO Adriatica enters the Grimaldi fleet
10:18 Sovcomflot noteholders’ meeting approved introducing alternative payment arrangements designed to reinstate coupon payments
10:14 StormGeo expands with bunker procurement optimization through the acquisition of BunkerMetric
09:39 Crude oil futures are slightly down after a steep fall previously
09:21 Oil-producing countries approved boosting of crude oil production in September by 100,000 barrels a day
08:57 MABUX: Still no firm trend in Global bunker market on Aug 04

2022 August 3

18:36 DSME unionists opposed to divide and sell - BusinessKorea