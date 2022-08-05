-
2022 August 5 17:50
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Shifting of Rostov Port’s facilities to be completed in 2024
- Rosterminalugol transferred RUB 2.13 billion as taxes to budgets of all levels
- Project on construction of methanol terminal in Nenets Autonomous Area obtains environmental approval
- Dredging works in Ob basin completed at 71% of the plan
- Exports of pulp and paper products via North-West port of Russia fell by 80% - expert
- Crude oil from the field is being received in a reduced mode at the CPC pipeline system
- East Ural Terminal to build a facility in Nakhodka for unloading of bulk cargo
- Railway link with Lugaport terminal opens in the port of Ust-Luga
- Phase 1 of wind protection screens launched in Trade Port Posiet
- Makhachkala port commences handling of new types of cargo
Shipping and Logistics
- RF Government approves plan for NSR development until 2035
- FESCO, Novomorsnab and Ruscon told about the new export and import routes at the YugTrans Forum
- Samara River Passenger Company set to purchase ice-class ship
- Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.2% in 7M’2022
- Cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route exceeded its plan by 5%
- First batch of grain to leave Astrakhan region for Iran in October 2022
- VOLGA-Travel commences regular passenger transportation by high-speed ships from Samara
- New line services launched from Novorossiysk by about ten companies after foreign operators left Russia
- Cargo turnover of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line in 7M’22 nears annual result of 2021
- Length of Russia’s inland water ways to be cut by 1,000 km from 2023
- Throughput capacity of Russia’s inland water ways to raise by 69.5 million tonnes by 2030
- Rosmorrechflot has registered new sea line between the port of Ust-Luga and the port of Kaliningrad
- Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 7M’2022 fell by 51% YoY to 2.25 million tonnes
- Two new ferries started delivering cargo from the port of Temryuk to the Turkish port of Samsun
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Authorized capital of USC to be expanded with 5.2% of Morye Shipyard’s stock
- Saint-Petersburg Government ready to render every assistance to shipbuilding companies
- GTLK delivers the second Valdai hydrofoil in the series of four high-speed passenger ships
- Vympel Shipyard lays down second high-speed passenger catamaran for East Siberia River Shipping Company
- Delivery of dredgers being built by Lotos for Rosmorrechflot can be postponed to 2023
- EUB 7.8 billion to be allocated for modernization and repair of five research ships by the end of 2024
- Construction of Zhatay Shipyard in Yakutia completed at 46%.
Bunkering
- Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 7M’2022 fell by 25% YoY
Sanctions
- G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative issued a statement about energy security and resilience
