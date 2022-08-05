2022 August 5 17:06

Montagu acquires Lloyd’s List from Informa

Montagu, a private equity firm, has agreed to acquire Maritime Intelligence from Informa Plc., according to the company's release.

Maritime Intelligence, commonly known as Lloyd’s List Intelligence, is a leading provider of maritime data and intelligence, widely used across the shipping ecosystem, extending to the finance, legal, academic, insurance, and government sectors. Its market-leading products provide reliable, high-quality data and actionable analytics, which help professionals make informed decisions on compliance, risk management and operations.

The business consists of maritime data and analytics, insight services, and legal reference sources, including Lloyd’s List, an industry-leading source for global shipping news with origins stretching back to 1734.