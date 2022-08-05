2022 August 5 16:37

Three more ships receive the green light to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Friday

Three more ships have been given the green light to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Friday, carrying just over 58,000 tons of corn, UN News reports.

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) which is managing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, agreed between the UN, Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye, has authorized the departure of three vessels - two from the port of Chornomorsk and one from Odesa, carrying a total of 58,041 tons of corn through the designated “maritime humanitarian corridor”.

The grain deal facilitated by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, was signed between the parties on 22 July, in Istanbul.

The JCC announced five days later, was established in order to realize the Initiative, and the first commercial shipment took place just on Wednesday, when the Razoni was cleared to leave, bound for the Lebanese port of Tripoli.

The first shipment of over 26,000 tons of Ukrainian food under a Black Sea export deal has been cleared to proceed towards its final destination in Lebanon.



The Istanbul-based JCC, which is made up of representatives from the nations involved in the deal plus the UN, said in a press release that the merchant ship Polarnet, anchored in Chornomorsk port, would leave carrying a cargo of 12,000 metric tons of corn destined for Karasu in Türkiye.

The Rojen, also anchored in Chornomorsk, is due to leave on Friday with a cargo of 13,041 tons corn destined for Teesport, in the north of England, while the Navistar, anchored in Odesa, will set off with 33,000 tons of corn, bound for Ringaskiddy, Ireland.



The JCC said it had also authorized the movement, pending inspection, of the merchant vessel Fulmar S, inbound for Chornomorsk. Fulmar S is currently at anchorage at the inspection area near northwest of Istanbul.



As per pre-agreed procedures, all participants coordinate with their respective military authorities, in Moscow, Kyiv and Ankara, and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, the JCC emphasized.



