2022 August 5 16:13

Russia to spend $30 billion on Northern Sea Route by 2035 - Reuters

Russia is to spend almost 1.8 trillion roubles ($30 billion) on the Northern Sea Route development project up to 2035, according to a document uploaded to the government’s website, according to Reuters.

The document said the sea route, which is being facilitated by reduced sea ice as a result of climate change, is “a very important transport corridor, of both national and global significance”.